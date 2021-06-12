site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: On bench for afternoon game
RotoWire Staff
Gomes will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Gomes had a hit in five straight games before going 0-for-3 on Friday. Alex Avila will catch Erick Fedde in his absence, though Gomes will likely return to the lineup for the nightcap.
