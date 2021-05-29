site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-yan-gomes-on-bench-for-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Yan Gomes: On bench for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Gomes will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games as he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Alex Avila will start at catcher and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read