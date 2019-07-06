Nationals' Yan Gomes: On bench Saturday

Gomes is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.

Gomes and Kurt Suzuki have settled into a fairly even split behind the plate in Washington, with Suzuki starting nine of the last 16 games. Suzuki's .270/.314/.503 slash line easily outpaces Gomes' .209/.303/.302, so it's hard to see Gomes' role increasing in the near future.

