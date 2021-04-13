site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: On bench Tuesday
Gomes is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gomes has started just two out of five games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Alex Avila will start behind the plate in his absence.
