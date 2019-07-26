Nationals' Yan Gomes: Out again Friday

Gomes is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Gomes hasn't started consecutive games since July 16-17, with Kurt Suzuki receiving six of the past nine starts. Gomes has two hits in each of his last two starts, but prior to that he was 3-for-39 in his previous 14 games.

