Nationals' Yan Gomes: Ready for spring opener

Gomes (illness) will start at catcher and bat sixth Saturday in the Nationals' Grapefruit League opener versus the Astros, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Gomes missed some time this week while battling an illness, but it wasn't anything that was ever believed to be serious. After coming over from the Indians via trade in November, Gomes is expected to be deployed in a timeshare behind the plate with Kurt Suzuki this season.