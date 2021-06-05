site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Remains on bench
Gomes (hamstring) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Gomes is battling a tight right hamstring and will sit for the third straight game. Alex Avila remains the starter behind the plate in his absence.
