Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Gomes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gomes is most likely just getting some extra maintenance for the day game after he went 2-for-4 with two RBI while catching all nine innings of Tuesday's 3-2 win. Alex Avila will catch for starting pitcher Erick Fedde in the series finale.