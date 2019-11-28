Play

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Returning to Washington

Gomes agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Nationals declined the 32-year-old's $9 million club option for 2020 earlier this month but will bring him back into the fold at a more affordable price. Gomes and Kurt Suzuki are primed for another season splitting catching duties in Washington. Gomes' heavy splits (.653 OPS vs. RHP and .878 OPS vs. LHP) figure to put him on the short side of the catching platoon.

