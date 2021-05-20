site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Riding pine Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Gomes isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Gomes went 1-for-11 with a double, two runs and a strikeout across the last three games. Alex Avila will start at catcher and bat sixth.
