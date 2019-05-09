Nationals' Yan Gomes: Rough day in return
Gomes (forearm) went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Wednesday in the Nationals' 7-3 loss to the Brewers.
Gomes rejoined the lineup after a one-day respite due to the left forearm bruise he sustained after being hit by a pitch in Monday's series opener. The backstop struggled to get his timing right at the plate during his four at-bats, swinging and missing on nine of the 20 pitches he saw on the day. He could get a breather Thursday as the Nationals begin a four-game set in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
