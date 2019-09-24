Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sits for afternoon game

Gomes is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Raudy Read gets the nod for the day's first game. Gomes could wind up sitting for the second game as well, as Kurt Suzuki is reportedly expected to return from an elbow injury to start the nightcap.

