Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sitting for Game 2

Gomes is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Gomes will take a seat for the second game of Wednesday's twin bill after going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Washington's 6-2 win in Game 1. Kurt Suzuki is starting behind the dish and hitting seventh in Game 2.

