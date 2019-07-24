Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sitting front end of doubleheader

Gomes is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies.

After reaching base three times and working behind the dish in the series opener Tuesday, Gomes will take a seat with the Nationals facing a quick turnaround for the front end of the twin bill. Kurt Suzuki will handle catching duties for the afternoon contest, but expect Gomes to check back into the lineup for the second game.

