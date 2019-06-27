Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sitting Thursday

Gomes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gomes will sit for the fifth time in the last eight games as Kurt Suzuki picks up another start behind the dish in his stead. Since the beginning of June, Gomes is slashing .146/.239/.244 with one home run and four RBI in 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories