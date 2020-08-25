site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Gomes is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Phillies.
He is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, batting .364 with two home runs and just two strikeouts in 33 at-bats over that span. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and hit fifth.
