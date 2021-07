Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers after getting hit by a pitch on the right forearm Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 33-year-old never exited Saturday's contest but is dealing with some swelling Sunday morning, so he'll receive the day off given the quick turnaround. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so Gomes should be considered day-to-day. Tres Barrera will start at catcher in his place.