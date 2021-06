Gomes is out of the lineup Friday at Philadelphia due to some tightness in his right hamstring, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 33-year-old is on the bench for the second straight contest due to the injury. Gomes is considered day-to-day, and the fact the Nationals have yet to make a roster move to add a third catcher indicates it may not be a serious injury. Alex Avila will receive another start behind the plate in his place.