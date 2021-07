Gomes went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

The catcher was responsible for all three of Washington's runs in the contest, slugging a three-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. The long ball was his eighth of the season and pushed his RBI total to 30. Gomes has been heating up of late, batting .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles and four RBI over his past seven games.