Nationals' Yan Gomes: Slump-busting performance

Gomes went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

The catcher hadn't collected a hit since May 4, but he broke out of his slump in a big way. Gomes is slashing .228/.297/.317 on the year with only two homers and 12 RBI through 32 games as he continues to split time behind the plate with Kurt Suzuki.