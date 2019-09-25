Nationals' Yan Gomes: Smacks 12th homer

Gomes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the second game of the team's doubleheader Tuesday against the Phillies.

Gomes took Aaron Nola deep in the third inning to record his 12th home run of the season. He's managed half of those home runs in September, launching his slugging percentage from .338 to .395 in the process. He could see his playing slow shortly however, as Kurt Suzuki (elbow) appears to be nearing a return to the lineup.