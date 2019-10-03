Play

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Starting for Game 1

Gomes is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Thursday.

After sitting in favor of Kurt Suzuki during the wild-card matchup, Gomes will receive the start for the first game of the NLDS against right-hander Walker Buehler. Suzuki will retreat to the bench for Game 1.

