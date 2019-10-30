Nationals' Yan Gomes: Starting in Game 7

Gomes is in the starting lineup for Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday.

Kurt Suzuki (hip) was initially listed as the starter for Wednesday's game, but was scratched and Gomes will take his place, batting eighth. While Suzuki has been sidelined since Game 3 of the World Series with a left hip flexor issue, Gomes has gone 3-for-12 with a double and two strikeouts.