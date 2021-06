Gomes (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Gomes' tight right hamstring will keep him on the bench for the fourth game in a row, but manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that the catcher's condition is improving, per Maria Torres of The Athletic. Alex Avila will get another turn behind the plate Sunday in his stead, but Gomes could be ready to catch Tuesday in Tampa Bay following the Nationals' off day Monday.