Nationals' Yan Gomes: X-rays return negative

Gomes' X-rays on his left forearm came back negative, and he's optimistic he'll be able to play Tuesday against Milwaukee, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Gomes was drilled by a pitch in the first inning of Monday's contest on the forearm, but he's not expected to miss much if any time due to the issue. He's hopeful he can return to the lineup Tuesday, though his status won't be cleared up until closer to first pitch.