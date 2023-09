Hicks went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Guardians.

Hicks ended an eight-game RBI drought -- in that span, he hit .348, but with just one extra-base hit. The outfielder has also logged two steals over his last five games. For the season, Hicks sports a .264/.356/.402 slash line, five steals, eight home runs, 36 RBI, 43 runs scored and nine doubles through 292 plate appearances between the Orioles and the Yankees.