Hicks went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

It seems as though all Hicks needed was a little change of scenery to get going again at the plate. In five games with the Orioles, he's slashing .400/.500/.733 with a home, three RBI five and a 3:2 BB:K to go with a 1.233 OPS. To compare, Hicks had just a .524 OPS in 76 plate appearances with the Yankees before being released. So long as Cedric Mullins (groin) remains on the shelf, Hicks should continue to garner starts in center field.