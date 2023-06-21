Hicks went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 victory over Tampa Bay.

Hicks increased the Orioles' lead to 4-0 in the first inning with a three-run shot off Tyler Glasnow before adding a fourth RBI with a base hit in the eighth. The 33-year-old Hicks has continued his revival in Baltimore -- he's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with a 1.032 OPS in his last seven games. Hicks is now slashing .254/.345/.410 with four homers, 21 runs scored and 15 RBI across 139 plate appearances between the Yankees and the Orioles.