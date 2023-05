Hicks said after exiting Wednesday's game versus the Guardians with a left calf cramp that he "should be good" to play Friday in San Francisco, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hicks reached base in all three of his plate appearances Wednesday in the first game with his new club but eventually had to exit when his calf cramped up. The Orioles are off Thursday, so he'll have a little rest before hopefully being back in there this weekend.