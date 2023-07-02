Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Hicks will sit for the second time in three games and could be moving into more of a fourth-outfielder role now that Cedric Mullins returned last weekend following a stint on the injured list. The Orioles will likely need to clear another spot in the lineup early during the upcoming week for Ryan Mountcastle (illness), so the likes of Hicks, Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Urias could all see their playing-time outlooks take turns for the worse.