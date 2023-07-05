Hicks went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

While the result didn't go the Orioles' way, Hicks was able to get a little revenge against his old team. The outfielder has hit a bit of a rough patch since starting hot with Baltimore -- he's batting just .147 with two homers and three RBI over his last 11 games. For the season, he's slashing .231/.330/.391 with six long balls, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases over 179 plate appearances. While his playing time has been steady so far, the impending arrival of top prospect Colton Cowser could mean a reduced role for Hicks in the near term.