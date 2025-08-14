Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Absent from Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mariners.
Rutschman has gone 1-for-14 at the dish over his last four games, so he will get a day off Thursday to regroup. Alex Jackson will start at catcher and bat ninth for the rubber match in Seattle.
