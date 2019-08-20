Rutschman was promoted to Low-A Delmarva on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rutschman put together an impressive performance at the plate Monday evening, going 5-for-5 with a home run, a triple and four RBI for Short-Season Aberdeen. He slashed .325/.413/.481 with 15 RBI in 20 games with the IronBirds. Following his promotion, he'll look to make an impact for the Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League playoffs.

