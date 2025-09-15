Rutschman (oblique) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Rutschman has been working through a mild right oblique strain since mid-August. He participated in batting practice over the weekend, and the 27-year-old catcher has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. Per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, Rutschman is expected to be with Norfolk for about a week before being activated from the 10-day IL.