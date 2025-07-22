Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Could return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that it's a "possibility" that Rutschman (oblique) is activated from the injured list for this weekend's series against the Rockies, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 27-year-old is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, and it he may require only a couple games in the minors before rejoining the Orioles. After missing more than a month due to an oblique strain, Rutschman could be eased back into the lineup at designated hitter rather than immediately working as the everyday catcher.
