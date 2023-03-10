Rutschman is batting .333 (6-for-18) with a solo home run, two runs scored and four walks over eight Grapefruit League games.

It's business as usual for Rutschman, who is enjoying his first full spring training as a major leaguer. The 25-year-old established himself with a .254/.362/.445 slash line, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 70 runs scored and four stolen bases to go with excellent defense over 113 games in 2022, and he enters this season as the clear No. 1 behind the dish for Baltimore, a spot he'll likely occupy for years to come.