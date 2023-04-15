Rutschman went 1-for-2 with a three-run double and three walks in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Rutschman put the Orioles ahead with his big double in the seventh inning. The catcher has been a key contributor over the last two games. He's off to a fantastic start in 2023 with a .377/.492/.642 slash line, four home runs, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles over 14 contests. After posting 13 homers and 35 doubles a year ago, it's a positive sign of growth to see him displaying more over-the-fence power.