Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Rutschman accounted for the Orioles' last two runs in the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning and a solo shot in the eighth. Prior to this two-hit effort, he'd gone 0-for-11 with two walks in his last four games. He'd gone 11 contests without a multi-hit effort. For the year, the rookie catcher is slashing a steady .247/.355/.435 with nine homers, 28 RBI, 54 runs scored and three stolen bases. He's also shown a good eye at the plate with a 17.3 percent strikeout rate and a 13.6 percent walk rate through 346 plate appearances.