Rutschman went five-for-five with a home run, four RBI and a walk during Thursday's 10-9 victory over the Red Sox.

After impressing in spring training by recording a 1.015 OPS in 50 plate appearances, Rutschman picked up right where he left off by hitting a solo home run off Corey Kluber in the first inning. Of course, his 1.000 batting average is sure to fade as the season progresses, but the 25-year-old backstop could provide more great hitting performances this season as he continues to establish himself as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball.