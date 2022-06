Rutschman went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

This was Rutschman's first three-hit game in his young career, as well as his first contest with multiple extra-base hits. The 24-year-old catcher is 5-for-24 in seven games in June as he's struggled to adjust to major-league pitching. He's at a .190/.261/.286 slash line with seven runs scored, but he's still in search of his first home run and RBI 17 games into his career.