Rutschman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-7 victory over the Athletics.
Rutschman, leading off in the ninth inning against Trevor May, blasted a 405-foot home run to center field, giving Baltimore an 8-7 win. The homer was Rutschman's fourth of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. The young catcher is off to a torrid start in his sophomore campaign, slashing .373/.467/.627 with nine runs and nine RBIs through 51 at-bats.
