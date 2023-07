Rutschman is leading off for the first time in his career Saturday against the Yankees.

Gunnar Henderson will switch spots with Rutschman, moving to the two hole against righty Clarke Schmidt. Rutschman is tied for second with Jonah Heim for runs (49) at the catcher position and is tied with Danny Jansen for sixth among catchers with 46 RBI. Will Smith paces all catchers with 52 runs.