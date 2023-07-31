Rutschman went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Rutschman was at leadoff for the second game in a row, and he set the tone well by logging two of his hits in the first inning. He's gotten on base in six of his eight plate appearances atop the order over the last two contests. The catcher is slashing .272/.374/.427 with 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 52 runs scored and 17 doubles through 100 games this season. Aside from a lack of speed, Rutschman's strong plate discipline makes him a solid option to stay at leadoff for as long as manager Brandon Hyde is interested in him being there.