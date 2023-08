Rutschman went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Rutschman recently endured a 1-for-21 skid, but he's collected five hits over his last two games to get back on track. The catcher is slashing .272/.367/.430 with 16 home runs, 58 RBI, 61 runs scored, 21 doubles and a triple over 117 contests. He's been hitting out of the leadoff spot lately, even with speedier options like Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson available.