Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Rutschman will receive his first day off since June 1 while Gary Sanchez starts at catcher and Gunnar Henderson serves as the Orioles' designated hitter. Though the 27-year-old's production has been disappointing relative to his draft-day price, he's picked up the pace at the plate while starting in the previous 11 games, slashing .366/.438/.561 with two home runs, eight runs and four RBI over that stretch.