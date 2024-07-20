Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

Rutschman stumbled into the All-Star break, going 5-for-40 (.125) with a 7:5 BB:K over his last 11 games. He made a quick impact in Texas with his first-inning homer, perhaps washing away his 0-for-2 performance in the All-Star Game in the same park. The catcher's season-long numbers have taken just a modest hit from his recent slump -- he now has a .275/.340/.447 slash line with 17 homers, 61 RBI, 49 runs scored, one stolen base and 12 doubles through 91 contests.