Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-0 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Offense was sparse in the contest, and Rutschman was the only player on either team to notch multiple hits. His first-inning solo homer to center field was all Baltimore would end up needing to pull out the victory. Rutschman has a modest four-game hitting streak going, during which he has gone 6-for-13 with a pair of homers, four walks and four RBI.