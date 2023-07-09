Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Twins.

Rutschman has hit safely in seven of nine games in July, going 11-for-35 (.314) to begin the month. The All-Star catcher is up to 12 homers in 86 contests overall, one long ball shy of matching his total from 113 games a year ago. He's added 39 RBI, 44 runs scored, 13 doubles and a .273/.376/.423 slash line this season while maintaining a 14.4 percent walk rate and 15.4 percent strikeout rate.