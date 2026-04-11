The Orioles placed Rutschman on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to left ankle inflammation, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rutschman was initially deemed to be dealing with left ankle soreness when he was scratched from Saturday's lineup. The switch-hitting backstop was subsequently diagnosed with left ankle inflammation and will need to miss at least 10 days as a result. Samuel Basallo will likely handle the bulk of the catching duties during Ruschman's absence, and Baltimore selected the contract of Maverick Handley from the minors to serve as Basallo's temporary backup.