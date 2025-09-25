Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rays.
Rutschman started at catcher in each of the first two games of the series, but he'll get a breather during Thursday's matinee. Alex Jackson is behind the dish and batting eighth for the Orioles.
